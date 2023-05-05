York Revolution take the field at home for the first time this season

The Revs broke in WellSpan Park for the first time this season in front of many new faces in the crowd and with the team

YORK, Pa. — The excitement was palpable down at WellSpan Park for the York Revolution's home opener.

Fans lined the gates for their first look at the home ballclub. There were a lot of changes, including a new mascot, a new manager and, of course, a brand new roster.

"We waited all winter for baseball," said fan Barry Gettys. "All of a sudden it is here and it is just great that York has a baseball team."

The Revs partnered with Give Local York this year. An event for nonprofits around the area.

Of course, new rules like the pitch clock as well will be introduced into the Atlantic League to make the game speed up.

Plenty of fans are ready to take in the excitement of the new year and many return to support their Revs year after year.

"I love being here, it's a great ballpark [and] a great team," said fan Jason Lachapelle. "I watched them yesterday in Lancaster so hopefully they do really well tonight."