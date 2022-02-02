New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

The team hired the 26-year-old Callahan as a player development coach in January after she impressed them during a visit to the team's minor-league headquarters.

PITTSBURGH — Caitlyn Callahan is the first female coach in the 135-year history of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team hired the 26-year-old Callahan as a player development coach in January after she impressed them during a visit to the team's minor-league headquarters in Bradenton, Florida.

Callahan played softball and baseball growing up in Southern California, and began working in the minor leagues for various organizations following her college softball career.