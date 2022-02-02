x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

The team hired the 26-year-old Callahan as a player development coach in January after she impressed them during a visit to the team's minor-league headquarters.
Credit: AP
In this undated photo provided by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates player development coach Caitlyn Callahan throws batting practice at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates made the 26-year-old Callahan the first female coach in the club’s 135-year history last month. (Don Hart/ Pittsburgh Pirates via AP)

PITTSBURGH — Caitlyn Callahan is the first female coach in the 135-year history of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team hired the 26-year-old Callahan as a player development coach in January after she impressed them during a visit to the team's minor-league headquarters in Bradenton, Florida.

Callahan played softball and baseball growing up in Southern California, and began working in the minor leagues for various organizations following her college softball career.

Callahan spent the last two seasons as a minor-league video and technology intern with the Cincinnati Reds.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Cumberland Valley "falls" their way to District III team wrestling finals