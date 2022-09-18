Penn State's history-making game ends in dominating fashion over Auburn

The Nittany Lions played a complete game on both sides of the ball to earn the historic win.

AUBURN, Ala. — The Nittany Lions made history becoming the first Big Ten team to ever play at Jordan-Hare stadium in Auburn and the history making trip ended up with a huge victory.

The Nittany Lions dominated on both sides of the ball. The defense forced four turnovers on the night and the offense racked up 477 yards of total offense.

The Lions mixed up the running back rotation, but high touted freshman Nick Singleton led Penn State with ten carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns including a 53 yard run in the second half. Safety Ji'ayir Brown had a big day in the secondary with a forced fumble and interception.

The Nittany Lions improve to 3-0 with Central Michigan coming to visit next week.

"I thought we had a really good week of prep and we were really confident coming into this game," said quarterback Sean Clifford.

"We didn't say anything just went about our business and that why I was so happy just because it was great to see a team win come full circle passing rushing o line defense making turnover Penn State football that was Penn State football right there."

The Nittany Lions game against Central Michigan is the last one before conference play begins against Northwestern.