x
March Madness

Ohio State men to play Villanova in second round of NCAA Tournament

The teams will meet in the second round on Sunday.
Credit: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) brings the ball up court against Loyola Chicago during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — The Ohio State men's basketball team will play Villanova in the second round of the South Region in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Buckeyes are coming off a 54-41 win against 10th-seeded Loyola Chicago.

The second-seeded Wildcats defeated 15th-seeded Delaware 80-60.

The Buckeyes, who were bounced from the Big Ten tournament, finished the regular season with 19 wins.

Villanova had 26 wins this season on its way to the Colonial Athletic Association crown.

Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. on 10TV.

