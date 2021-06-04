Twitter basketball fans stunned at Baylor's early blowout of Gonzaga

Baylor had a 19-point lead at one point in the first half, causing fans to post their meme responses to the early blowout before Gonzaga cut it to 10.

Baylor came out fast against Gonzaga to start the NCAA Men's Basketball national championship Monday, breaking out to a huge lead early and easily handing the Bulldogs their largest deficit of the season.

That lead was already 16 points less than halfway though the first half. With 10:52 left in the first half, the Bears had a 26-10 lead. Jared Butler had 10 of those points for Baylor -- matching the total for Gonzaga at that point.

Jalen Suggs, the hero of Saturday's Final Four game when his 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted Gonzaga over UCLA, committed two fouls in the first 3:04 and had to sit down.

The lead grew to as much as 19 points before Gonzaga began to claw back and make it a 10-point deficit at halftime.

People on Twitter were stunned with how quickly the Bears were dominating.

Gonzaga bettors watching Baylor shoot pic.twitter.com/sgCAm9KXWK — Jose (@JZepeda_13) April 6, 2021

baylor to gonzaga pic.twitter.com/9hLEReNbNr — blackheart/whole lotta pain (@name_change1) April 6, 2021

Gonzaga looking for an answer vs Baylor in the first half #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/U8x8yIYfAL — Stim Duncan (@steviebetsalot) April 6, 2021

National Media: Gonzaga is the best team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers



Baylor Bears:#NationalChampionship #SicEm pic.twitter.com/6gzWSU8ayI — Gearis Herndon (@HerndonGearis) April 6, 2021

#MarchMadness

*turns to Baylor vs Gonzaga game*



Gonzaga down by 19 pic.twitter.com/CmznhVurPf — Canadian Gal (@canadian_gal) April 6, 2021

But some noticed that Gonzaga was keeping its poise and starting to come back.

Baylor letting Gonzaga cut it to 10 at half pic.twitter.com/aZLhj5SJ2p — BroBible (@BroBible) April 6, 2021