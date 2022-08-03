Millersville awarded at large bid to NCAA Division II Tournament

Marauders making first appearance since 2007-08 season

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — "It's some of the worst news you've gotten to some of the best news you've ever gotten." That's how Casey Stitzel describes the five hours between losing the PSAC Men's Championship game to IUP and finding out the Marauders received an at large bid into the NCAA Men's Division II Tournament.

The Marauders men's basketball coach admits Sunday was a roller coaster of emotions. The 'Ville is back in the tourney for the first time since the 2007-08 season and are thrilled about the opportunity.

"It was really a whirlwind, but we're very excited," said Coach Stitzel. "Very happy the committee recognized us, and obviously we're looking to get better and make some noise this weekend."

Millersville piled up an impressive resume this season, making it difficult for the committee to pass on the Marauders on selection day. They are 25-6 overall in a strong conference, the PSAC.

The Marauders face Mercyhurst on Saturday in Indiana, PA. If they win, they meet the winner of IUP-Fayetteville State on Sunday.