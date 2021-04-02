NCAA cancels Division III winter championships

The Administrative Committee says this decision was made based on a winter declaration form showing low participation numbers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Winter Championships have been canceled for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a press release.

The Division III Administrative Committee, the Division III Management and Presidents Council, and the Division III Championships Committee came together to make this decision. They had been mulling over this decision for months.

This decision was made based on low participation numbers among member schools. This data was obtained through a winter declaration form that was distributed to members that declared their intention to compete this season in a capacity "that would permit them to meet the minimum contest requirements to be eligible for championship selection by the established selection dates."

This form was sent out on Jan. 19 and was completed by 98% of member schools. It showed that numbers in all nine winter sports were well below what they normally are - in pre-COVID-19 times.

The national championships that this decision affects are: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so," Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline University said. "However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championship.”