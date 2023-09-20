Wizards' Bradley Beal lists Bethesda home for $10M

BETHESDA, Md. — You can become the new owner of Bradley Beal's Bethesda mansion... all you need is $10 million.
The former Washington Wizards guard, No. 2 on the team's all-time scoring list, was traded in June to the Phoenix Suns after almost a decade with the team.
Now, his 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home in Bethesda is up for sale. The home sits on 2 acres and features a fitness room and arcade with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the indoor basketball court. Outside the home there is a regulation tennis court, heated swimming pool, and a pool house fit with a cabana, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit. The home is modern and has a lot of black accents throughout.
It is being listed by Jill Schwartz and Andres Serfini of RLAH @properties.
Property records show Beal originally bought the home in 2019 for $7.8 million.
Here's an inside look:
