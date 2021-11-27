Timberwolves spoil Embiid's 76ers return with 2OT victory

D’Angelo Russell scored 35 points to help Minnesota pick up its sixth win over the past seven games.

PHILADELPHIA — D’Angelo Russell scored 35 points and had a decisive steal and assist in the final seconds of the second overtime in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 121-120 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols.

Philadelphia lost seven of those games without the four-time All-Star and has now dropped eight of 10.

Russell also made a go-ahead 3 late in the first overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds but didn’t play in the extra sessions after fouling out, and Anthony Edwards had 19 points.