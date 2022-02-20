Stephen Curry sets NBA All-Star Game record for 3-pointers made, wins MVP

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry set an NBA All-Star Game record with 16 three-pointers.

CLEVELAND — When the rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland were introduced on Sunday night, Stephen Curry was greeted with boos.

But by the end of the third quarter, the crowd in Cleveland had no choice but to cheer the Golden State Warriors point guard, who had set a new NBA All-Star Game record for 3-pointers made with 15.

Curry would finish the game with 16 3-pointer, shattering the record that was previously held by Paul George, who made nine 3-point shots during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. The two-time regular season MVP ended the game with 50 points, winning the Kobe Bryant MVP Award -- his first career All-Star MVP.

"Steph Curry has taken over this game."



The 3-Point King has THIRTEEN, yes, THIRTEEN threes, an #NBAAllStar record that keeps growing.



History unfolding on TNT & TBS pic.twitter.com/iFBQ468Kfd — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2022

Despite Curry's efforts, Team LeBron entered the fourth quarter trailing Team Durant 139-138. The fourth quarter saw the two teams play to 163 points, with LeBron James hitting the game-winning shot to give Team LeBron a 163-160 victory.

Earlier in the night, Curry was honored as a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team during a halftime ceremony. His initial pregame boos came as the result of his role in the Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors rivalry, which saw the two teams meet in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-2018.