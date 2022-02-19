'Weakest ever': Social media rips lackluster NBA Dunk Contest

Dayton alum Obi Toppin won the event without even technically dunking on his last try.

CLEVELAND — Everyone was pumped.

It had been a great All-Star Weekend so far in Cleveland, and the best was still yet to come. Surely, the famed competition with so much history, so much tradition would live up to the hype.

Spoiler alert: It did not. Oh boy, it did not.

Yes, Saturday night's NBA Dunk Contest at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is being called one of the worst ever, if not the worst of all time. Countless missed attempts and unnecessary theatrics created a spectacle that seemed a lifetime away from its heyday, and left the fans inside the arena bored and quiet throughout.

It was bad enough that all four participants were relatively young fringe guys instead of the big names that at one time used to dominate the roster. Of course, that could be forgiven if the dunks themselves are epic, but it quickly became clear that would not be the case.

Not only were the dunks themselves particularly underwhelming, but the players often took multiple tries just to make their shots. Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets received some unique derision, particularly after he walked on the court wearing an NFT only to whiff on what seemed like an endless amount of drives to the rim.

When I'm in a miss a dunk challenge and my opponent is Jalen Green pic.twitter.com/NufX0RGRJ8 — Fred 🌉 (42-16) (@Freddd2k) February 20, 2022

I love Jalen Green - but that was embarrassing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 20, 2022

After the first couple of rounds, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks and Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors advanced to the finals, two players currently combining to average less than 15 points per game this season. In their third go-round, Toscano-Anderson failed to make any of his three tries and the Dayton alum Toppin clinched the title without even really dunking it, as his shot actually left his hand and went off the backboard.

OUR GUY OBI! pic.twitter.com/4sMM3NMVrZ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 20, 2022

When it was (mercifully) over and Toppin accepted his trophy in front of a mostly empty FieldHouse, the hot takes were spewing on social media. The consensus was pretty much the same: This dunk contest stunk.

RIP NBA Dunk Contest.#3AllStar — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) February 20, 2022

Weakest dunk contest ever — Meezy 🦋 (@XXXMEEZY) February 20, 2022

I think I'd rather see those guys dunk at their current ages than whatever this is... https://t.co/vArPmVkrvx — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) February 20, 2022

Take 3 minutes...thank me later...https://t.co/hA7mn3Oygs — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) February 20, 2022

the dunk contest ain’t the same anymore😞 pic.twitter.com/ywR456RIVv — 🐼 (@DuragBeal) February 20, 2022

Me watching the Slam Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/wUUfuw3Z2X — W.O.W (@World0fWarriors) February 20, 2022

They should’ve paid Anthony Edwards and Ja to do this contest — baby yoda (@JordanSaidSo) February 20, 2022

#NBAAllStar Flashback: Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon had a legendary showdown at the 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Toronto.



The best I’ve ever watched. pic.twitter.com/D4egEvmguQ — Ced (@cedfunches) February 20, 2022

Aaron Gordon realizing he could have easily got his first dunk contest trophy this year with minimal effort pic.twitter.com/oHyoisKWul — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) February 20, 2022

Live look at the NBA dunk contest:#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ugEK4Hks3e — All Elite Memes (@AllElite_Memes) February 20, 2022

I feel like we ran out of dunks in like 2005. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 20, 2022

This would’ve won the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/clLy33M2D0 — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) February 20, 2022

Everyone watching the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/roOq6XuS8P — 1ooOo 🌧 (@ay0al3k) February 20, 2022

"Hey Obi, D Wade and Reggie said the Dunk contest sucked, your thoughts?" pic.twitter.com/GyeL7TslW8 — CP "The Fanchise" (@CPTheFanchise) February 20, 2022

Me throughout that entire dunk contest pic.twitter.com/gEfCECibcB — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) February 20, 2022