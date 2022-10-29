Reports: Former Spurs guard Primo allegedly exposed himself to women, including former team employee

ESPN reports that former Spurs guard Joshua Primo was released after alleged instances where he exposed himself.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' decision to part ways with second-year guard Joshua Primo came after allegations that Primo exposed himself to women multiple times, according to ESPN sources.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, a former female Spurs employee has alleged that Primo exposed himself to her.

The woman has hired attorney Tony Buzbee to represent her, Charania reports. Buzbee previously has represented women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Spurs announced that Primo had been waived Friday evening before tipoff for their home game against the Chicago Bulls.

The team did not give a reason for the move, but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Buford said.

The Spurs stated that the organization, including front-office executives, coaching staff, and players, will have no additional comments to share at this time.

Primo did release a statement to ESPN saying he was taking time "to focus on my mental health treatment" and asked for privacy.

The 19-year-old was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. In 54 career games, he posted 5.9 points per game including 1.8 assists and 37 percent shooting from the field.

In addition, the team recently picked up his third year contract extension and put him front-and-center when the franchise announced its jersey patch deal with Self Financial.