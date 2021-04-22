x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Nba

Suns survive heave from Embiid in 116-113 win over 76ers

Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reacts after missing a shot in the final second of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-113 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. 

Joel Embiid had 38 points and 17 rebounds. He heaved a fullcourt shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Star center on his back in disbelief over the near-make. 

The Sixers again played without starters Ben Simmons because of an unspecified illness and Tobias Harris with a sore right knee.

Philadelphia will head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.