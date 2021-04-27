x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Nba

76ers hand Thunder franchise worst-tying 14th straight loss

The Sixers had an NBA-season high 22 steals, and beat the Thunder, 121-90.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard, second from left, tries to go up for a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Jaylen Hoard, from left, Charles Brown Jr. and Isaiah Roby during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons had 12 in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City 121-90. 

The Thunder tied a franchise record with their 14th straight loss. The Thunder lost 14 straight games in their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09 and can set the team mark for consecutive defeats Tuesday at Boston. 

The Sixers had an NBA-season high 22 steals. 

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 22 points.

The Sixers will host the Atlanta Hawks on April 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.