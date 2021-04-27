76ers hand Thunder franchise worst-tying 14th straight loss

The Sixers had an NBA-season high 22 steals, and beat the Thunder, 121-90.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons had 12 in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City 121-90.

The Thunder tied a franchise record with their 14th straight loss. The Thunder lost 14 straight games in their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09 and can set the team mark for consecutive defeats Tuesday at Boston.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 22 points.