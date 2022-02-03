NBA unveils new 'Kobe Bryant Trophy' for NBA All-Star Game MVP Award

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
Two years ago, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league would name its All-Star Game MVP trophy after Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
While the award has been handed out in Bryant's honor in each of the past two seasons, it will debut a new look at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland later this month, with the league having unveiled a new version of the Kobe Bryant Trophy on Thursday.
The trophy, which was designed in partnership with artist Victor Solomon, is a part of the league's newly designed line of All-Star trophies, which celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary and also include trophies for the Rising Stars MVP, Slam Dunk champion, 3-point contest champion and Skills Contest champion.
“As the NBA celebrates its 75th Anniversary Season, this collection of All-Star trophies represents the continued growth and evolution of our game,” said Christopher Arena, Head of On-Court and Brand Partnerships at the NBA. “Through our collaboration with Victor Solomon, these trophies incorporate deep storytelling, reimagining our previous All-Star trophies in a modern aesthetic, and now serve as the new standards of excellence that future generations of All-Stars will strive to reach each year.”
According to a release, the four-level Kobe Bryant Trophy includes the following details, which pay tribute to the 18-time All-Star.
- Base Dimension: The eight-sided base represents the eight decades of NBA All-Star Games and is a nod to Bryant’s No. 8 jersey number. The 18 stars around the trophy represent his 18 All-Star selections. The base height of 2 inches is a nod to Bryant’s 2002 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
- Level 1: The 24 stars represent each All-Star in the game and Bryant’s No. 24 jersey number. The 7-inch height is a nod to Bryant’s 2007 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
- Level 2: The 10 stars represent the All-Star Game starters and Bryant’s USA Basketball No. 10 jersey. The 9-inch height is a nod to Bryant’s 2009 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
- Level 3: The five stars represent the unity of an NBA team and Bryant’s five NBA championships. The 11-inch height is a nod to his 2011 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
- Level 4: A single star represents the star of stars and Bryant winning The Maurice Podoloff Trophy for the 2007-08 Kia NBA MVP. The 2-inch height of the final star represents Bryant’s two Bill Russell Trophies as the NBA Finals MVP (2009-2010).