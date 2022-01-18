NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland: Everything you need to know from special guests, moments, events and more

Cleveland is hosting the three-day event with the All-Star Game itself taking place on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The sports spotlight will be shining on Cleveland once again as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game takes over the city.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The annual basketball celebration takes place throughout three days from Feb. 18-20. The 71st All-Star Game itself will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20.

HOW CAN I BUY TICKETS?

Here's your chance to experience the NBA All-Star Game in person! A variety of ticket options are available for purchase HERE, which includes options to access the celebrity game and main event.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

The game will air on TNT.

WHERE CAN I FIND THE LATEST UPDATES?

3News will provide extensive coverage throughout the entire weekend with special digital shows, previews, live blogs, photos, videos and so much more. Be sure to follow our social channels as well so you never miss a moment:

HAS CLEVELAND EVER HOSTED THE ALL-STAR GAME BEFORE?