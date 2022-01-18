NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland: Everything you need to know from special guests, moments, events and more
Cleveland is hosting the three-day event with the All-Star Game itself taking place on Sunday, Feb. 20.
Game on!
When to watch, buying tickets and more
2022 NBA All-Star event schedule
What you can expect
Who's playing?
Meet the All-Stars
COVID protocols
Staying safe
Want more?
Check out these other events happening around town
Other must-see attractions
More destinations for those visiting Cleveland
What's next?
Where the NBA All-Star Game is headed
The sports spotlight will be shining on Cleveland once again as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game takes over the city.
Game on!: When to watch, buying tickets and more
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The annual basketball celebration takes place throughout three days from Feb. 18-20. The 71st All-Star Game itself will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20.
HOW CAN I BUY TICKETS?
Here's your chance to experience the NBA All-Star Game in person! A variety of ticket options are available for purchase HERE, which includes options to access the celebrity game and main event.
HOW CAN I WATCH?
The game will air on TNT.
WHERE CAN I FIND THE LATEST UPDATES?
3News will provide extensive coverage throughout the entire weekend with special digital shows, previews, live blogs, photos, videos and so much more. Be sure to follow our social channels as well so you never miss a moment:
HAS CLEVELAND EVER HOSTED THE ALL-STAR GAME BEFORE?
Yes. The game has been in Northeast Ohio twice before: 1981 at the Richfield Coliseum and 1997 at the Gund Arena.
2022 NBA All-Star event schedule: What you can expect
The following events are currently scheduled to take place throughout the NBA All-Star weekend as listed by NBA.com:
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
- Clorox Rising Stars Practice: 10:30 a.m.
- Hall of Fame Class of 2022 news conference: 5:30 p.m.
- Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. (airing on ESPN)
- Clorox Rising Stars: 9 p.m. (airing on TNT)
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
- NBA All-Star Practice: 11 a.m.
- NBA x HBCU Classic with Morgan State vs. Howard University: 2 p.m.
- Commissioner Adam Silver news conference: 7 p.m.
- State Farm All-Star Saturday Night: 8 p.m. (airing on TNT) with the following events: Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN Dew 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
- NBA Legends Brunch: 12 p.m.
- NBA G League Next Gem Game with G League Ignite vs. Canton Charge: 2 p.m.
- 71st NBA All-Star Game: 8 p.m. (Coverage begins on TNT at 6 p.m.)
Who's playing?: Meet the All-Stars
The players for the All-Star Game have not yet been announced. Voting opened Dec. 25 and continues until Jan. 22. We will update this guide once the players are revealed.
COVID protocols: Staying safe
What are the COVID protocols in place for the event? Here's what the NBA has listed on its site as of Jan. 12:
NBA Experiences package purchasers will be required to adhere to the Health & Safety Protocols to attend any events and experiences. Please be advised that these Protocols may include policies on physical distancing, coronavirus testing and/or vaccination, facemask requirements, etc. Further details regarding the Protocols will be shared closer to the event once finalized by the NBA.
This guide will be updated as any changes to the COVID policies are posted.
Want more?: Check out these other events happening around town
Are you looking for more ways to celebrate the big basketball weekend without breaking the bank? 3News' Kierra Cotton published a guide of other events you can explore throughout Northeast Ohio. These include:
- Cleveland vs. The World Celebrity Basketball event at Warrensville Heights High School: Feb. 18 from noon until 3 p.m.
- Terry Rozier and Friends Celebrity Bowling Party at Euphoria Lanes in Cleveland: Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
- The House of Glo presented by Gloria James at Playhouse Square: Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
- The "Real Black Friday" Black Biz Expo at Tower City in Cleveland: Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- All-Star Greek Jam at Brush High School: Feb. 20 from noon until 4 p.m.
- NBA All-Stark Weekend 2K22 Tournament at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland: Feb. 19 from 6-10 p.m.
CLICK HERE for full details on each of these events.
Other must-see attractions: More destinations for those visiting Cleveland
If you're coming to Cleveland for the first time -- or maybe you haven't been here in a while -- there's so much more to explore during your visit. So what else should you see and experience? Destination Cleveland posted a list of the top 10 things to do in the city -- and they absolutely nailed it! Here are their picks:
- West Side Market
- Lake View Cemetery
- A Christmas Story House
- Great Lakes Brewing Company
- Sports
- Cleveland Orchestra
- Exploring downtown
- Lake Erie
- Cleveland's rock 'n' roll scene
- Cleveland Museum of Art
What's next?: Where the NBA All-Star Game is headed
Once the NBA All-Star Game wraps up in Cleveland, the league has already announced where the event is heading for the next two years.