Here's how you can get the Lonnie Walker IV's 'What's up, guey?' T-shirt and support a worthy cause

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV made all of San Antonio laugh and smile when he told a story of how he was officially welcomed as a San Antonian during a trip to grocer H-E-B last month.

"I was at H-E-B and someone said, 'What's up, guey?'," Walker laughed. "I'm part of this community now, you know!"

Lonnie says he isn't sweating the contract situation with Spurs, says he is confident and says he is a San Antonian after a fan called him "guey" #porvida #nba75 #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/OB4O1jzb2b — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 25, 2021

Ahead of the Spurs-Mavericks game Wednesday night, Walker showed off a new t-shirt that captured that "puro San Antonio" moment.

And now you can own the same shirt, via Walker's online shop, with proceeds benefiting a worthy cause right here in the city.

With each purchase, Walker is donating a portion of sales to Say Sí, a San Antonio-based organization that ignites the creative power of young people as a force of positive change.

Walker has been in San Antonio for four years now and considers himself an adopted son.

"I think I'm a San Antonio, Texas guy myself," Walker said.

He's made roots in the city from helping out with downtown clean-up efforts during the George Floyd protests to investing in San Antonio tech firm Mach1.