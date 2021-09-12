Damian Lillard shoots down trade talk: 'My intentions are to be in Portland and to figure it out'

The Blazers star reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise, saying he wants to be part of the solution as the team navigates the post-Neil Olshey world.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers lost for seventh time in eight games on Wednesday in a 104-94 road loss to the Golden State Warriors. Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons missed the game and the Blazers avoided letting Stephen Curry set 3-point history, but it's well past time for moral victories and excuses. The Blazers need wins and the next four home games are incredibly crucial for getting the season back on track.

Also, Damian Lillard could return as soon as Sunday for the start of that road trip and on Wednesday he reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise, saying he wants to be part of the solution as the team navigates the post-Neil Olshey world and tries to climb back into the playoff race.

Watch the interview below with Lillard by Jason Dumas, sports director at KRON News in San Francisco. Links to the latest episode of Locked on Blazers are below the interview videos:

Asked Dame Lillard this morning at Blazers shootaround how he felt about people rooting for organizational chaos within the Blazers organization in hopes that he will request a trade.



He also addressed trade rumors, fake stories, and more. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3xwRPkkg0J — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 8, 2021

Dame remains adamant that he doesn't want to be traded from Portland and wants to be the part of the solution and winning. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jtzFQoREAA — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) December 8, 2021

