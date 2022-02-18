LIVE BLOG | NBA All-Star Weekend 2022 in Cleveland

From the Rising Stars Challenge and Celebrity Game on Friday to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, we've got you covered with the latest news, photos, and more.

CLEVELAND — The sports spotlight is shining on Cleveland once again as the 2022 NBA All-Star Game takes over the city. But the action isn't just on Sunday night when the league's best players take the floor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It's a whole weekend of festivities!

3News has you covered as All-Star Weekend unfolds in downtown Cleveland. From the action on the floor, to the celebrities on the red carpet, it's sure to be a memorable time in our city.

Click here for our NBA All-Star Game guide that lays out what you can expect during this weekend's festivities. In the meantime, follow our coverage with time-stamped updates of NBA All-Star Weekend 2022.

PHOTOS | NBA All-Star Weekend tips off on Friday with Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Game 1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42

6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42

11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42

16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42

21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42

26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42

31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42

36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42

41/42

42/42 1 / 42

FRIDAY

11:46 p.m. Cleveland is making quite the first impression with visitors this All-Star Weekend! 3News' Carmen Blackwell reports.

11:22 p.m. With 18 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in total, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons is your Rising Stars MVP. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick also had a clutch 3 to help Team Barry pull away.

Cold. Blooded. Cade.



After 13 points in Game 1...Cade Cunningham knocks down the clutch triple to bring Team Barry to within 1 point of winning #CloroxRisingStars on TNT! pic.twitter.com/mgNpEk7THo — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

However, not everyone was happy with the selection.

More than a few boos in the house as Cade Cunningham — not Evan Mobley — takes home MVP honors. #3AllStar — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) February 19, 2022

11:16 p.m. Franz Wagner makes a walk-off free throw and Team Barry takes the championship with a 25-20 win! Evan Mobley finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds combined in the two games.

Franz Wagner's #CloroxClutch free throw completes a 13-2 closing run for Team Barry...they are your #CloroxRisingStars champions! pic.twitter.com/ZaeGknZ5MC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

11:07 p.m. Precious Achiuwa has 13 of Team Isiah's 18 points, but Team Barry leads by two.

Precious Achiuwa is on fire! 🔥



He's up to 13 points in the #CloroxRisingStars final...Team Isiah is 7 points away from the winning Target Score of 25 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/pmc79M5bks — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

10:46 p.m. In the Clutch Challenge at intermission, teams of two players attempted to recreate some of the most memorable shots in NBA playoff history. Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane took home top honors.

Tyrese Haliburton and Desmond Bane finish in under 40 seconds to win the #CloroxClutch Challenge! pic.twitter.com/cuTNrmnciC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

10:32 p.m. With the game tied at 48, Ohio State alum and Toledo native Jae'Sean Tate drives inside and makes a fantastic shot to give Team Barry at 50-48 win! Evan Mobley finishes with a game-high 13 points and eight rebounds, and a matchup with Team Isiah in the finals now awaits.

🚨 Jae'Sean Tate takes it to the rack for the win! 🚨



Team Barry advances to the #CloroxRisingStars Final, where they'll face Team Isiah following the #CloroxClutch Challenge on TNT. pic.twitter.com/UO4Twm2BJe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

10:13 p.m. As Team Barry pulls ahead 41-38, Evan Mobley may be making a case for MVP with a game-high 12 points, six rebounds, and several thunderous slams. Isaac Okoro also has a couple of dunks along with six points.

10:02 p.m. Team Payton and Team Barry are tied at 16, with Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham each tallying eight points so far.

9:53 p.m. Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro both got huge ovations from the hometown crowd when Team Barry will be introduced. Here's who they will be facing from Team Payton.

Team Barry facing Team Payton now on TNT for the last spot in the #CloroxRisingStars final! pic.twitter.com/7ZNDNNcsmC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

9:40 p.m. Team Worthy makes a valiant comeback, but in the end, Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane makes a pair of clutch free throws to give Team Isiah a 50-49 win. They'll face either Team Payton or Team Barry in the championship game.

"Desmond Bane with ice in his veins!"



This #CloroxClutch free throw sends Team Isiah to the final round of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/88ogiestxd — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Team Worthy had multiple chances to steam it, but Saddiq Bey came up with a clutch block of leading scorer Jalen Green (20 points) in the waning moments.

Saddiq Bey with the clutch block to keep Team Isiah in it!



NEXT BUCKET WINS in Round 1 of #CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/D9FoBfOlay — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

9:23 p.m. Want some early highlights? How about a 360 dunk by Jalen Suggs and a vicious slam by Anthony Edwards?

Jalen Suggs 360...his @OrlandoMagic and Team Worthy teammate Cole Anthony is HYPED!#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/4VTYvJGMIe — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

"That's what they came to see... Ant Man take flight!" ✈️#CloroxRisingStars on TNT pic.twitter.com/COgX7rGv0f — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

9:03 p.m. Now it's time for the Rising Stars Challenge back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!

Here's how it works: There are four teams of NBA rookies and sophomores (as well as four G-League up-and-comers), and the semifinals will each be played to a target score of 50 points. The winners of those games will face off in the finals, with the first team to 25 being crowned champion.

All four teams will be coached by Basketball Hall of Famers. Team James Worthy will face Team Isiah Thomas in the first semifinal matchup, while Team Gary Payton will take on Team Rick Barry in the second. Cavaliers stars Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro are both members of Team Barry.

#CloroxRisingStars is live now on TNT as Team Worthy takes on Team Isiah! pic.twitter.com/WsHWRO2C8I — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

8:58 p.m. That's a final from the Wolstein Center as Team Walton prevails 65-51! Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint takes home MVP honors after putting up 18 points.

8:37 p.m. Could Myles Garrett play in the NBA? We'll let you guys decide after watching these epic dunks.

Jack Harlow outlet 👀

Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

8:32 p.m. During a courtside interview with ESPN, Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland talked about one of his favorite Cleveland restaurants.

Darius Garland shouts out TownHall during the Celebrity Game broadcast. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2022

8:26 p.m. Meanwhile, we're just about a half-hour away from the Rising Stars Game! The players arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse a short time ago.

8:04 p.m. Team Walton heads into halftime with a 31-15 lead. Despite Team 'Nique's deficit, Olympic high-jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi made the highlight reel by going airborne with a vicious dunk.

Gianmarco Tamberi is an Olympic Gold Medal high jumper for a reason 🤯🤯🤯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XnK7fiifD1 — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:55 p.m. Alex Toussaint is showing off his game, and Team Walton is out to a big lead.

ALEX TOUSSAINT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW 🔥#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qWTijJr3nl — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:46 p.m. Despite the efforts of Kareem Hunt for Team Walton, Team 'Nique takes the skills challenge and will get a 5-on-4 advantage later in the game.

7:34 p.m. Myles Garrett with the DENIAL of Quavo in the paint!!

A little Cleveland-on-Cleveland defense as Myles Garrett sends MGK 🚫#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MvtWaUpsVX — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:23 p.m. In a less-than-stellar 4-point shooting contest, Anderson Varejao bests Myles Garrett 2-1, with the Browns All-Pro throwing up several air-balls in the process. Team Walton will start with a 4-0 lead.

Anderson Varejao defeats Myles Garrett in the Ruffles 4-Point Shooting Contest, earning $4,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund!



Every shot made from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame will generate an additional $4,000 for @tmcf_hbcu. pic.twitter.com/w2BQQt8Lkr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

7:15 p.m. He was not previously on the roster, but Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be playing for Team Walton tonight. Myles Garrett will suit up for Team 'Nique.

Myles Garrett introduced for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game #3AllStar pic.twitter.com/0Ux0EzNUsw — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2022

7 p.m. It's time for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game! Ben Axelrod gave us a preview earlier today, and will have updates from the Wolstein Center all evening.

Richard Jefferson, who's calling the game for ESPN tonight, introduced for the Celebrity Game wearing his Cavs championship ring and ring night jacket. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 19, 2022

6:15 p.m. There was a great moment during the Live, Learn or Play center dedication earlier this afternoon. NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson had some words of advice for Cavs guard (and 2022 All-Star) Darius Garland.

"Y'all gone have a long season," Johnson tells Garland in the clip. "And y'all got everything. That's the crazy thing. Every man is so young. That's what I like. Got a chance to keep this thing rolling."

5:50 p.m. More participants are walking the red carpet prior to the Celebrity Game. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb stepped on first, followed by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

5:30 p.m. Two former Cavaliers who will be playing in tonight's Celebrity Game have made their way onto the red carpet. Former guard Daniel "Booby" Gibson brought his family with him.

Gibson's former Cavs teammate Anderson Varejao is also taking part in the Celebrity Game. The "Wild Thing" told 3News' David Kinder that he's looking forward to being back playing in "the city that I love."

5 p.m. - The red carpet is up and running at the Wolstein Center, site of tonight's Celebrity Game. Among those set to participate are Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett, singer Machine Gun Kelly, actress Tiffany Haddish, and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. Get a preview of the game here.

Check out the red carpet below:

2 p.m. - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and many other celebrities are at Cudell Recreation Center to dedicate its 2,000th Live, Learn or Play center at the Cudell Recreation Center on the city's west side.

NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Cavs All-Star Darius Garland are also on hand. Read more here.

10 a.m. - Those players participating in the Rising Stars game later tonight are out on the floor at the Wolstein Center getting in some practice. Among those participating are Cavs players Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro.

Mobley spoke with reporters about being on center stage for All-Star Weekend. "I'm just trying to have fun. That's all. I just want to enjoy everything and take it all in."