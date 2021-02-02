LeBron James jaws with fans during game in Atlanta, calls woman 'Courtside Karen'

The woman was seen being ejected after the minor altercation.

ATLANTA — At the end of the game, LeBron James got the last laugh.

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers was briefly halted on Monday night at State Farm Arena.

Security was brought down courtside when James got into a dispute with some fans. He says it was no big deal.

James said "There was a back-and-forth between to two grown men" and then someone else jumped into it.

The incident is making national headlines and is all over social media Tuesday morning. But, at the end of the day, it was the Lakers who came out ahead as James dominated down the stretch to lead them to a 107-99 victory.

Here is a little bit of the altercation as seen on social media:

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

He joked about it after the game calling one of the fans a "Courtside Karen":

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

James said that he's happy fans are back and that "players need that altercation." He even said he didn't think the fans should have been kicked out.

Here's what he said when addressing the media about the altercation:

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. ... I miss that interaction. ... We as players need that interaction."



LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Chris Carlos, the son of family-owned Republic National Distributing Co.’s former chairman and CEO Michael Carlos, was one of the fans ejected, along with his wife, Juliana, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Carlos, an Atlanta native and longtime Hawks fan, is a Board of Directors member and partner of Republic National Distributing Co., which is the second largest distributor of premium wine and spirits in the nation, the newspaper reported. He is alos a trustee of Atlanta Ballet and was named “Philanthropist of the Year” by the Atlanta chapter of the Association of Fund-Raising Professionals in 2016.