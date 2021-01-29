Report: LeBron James becomes first active NBA player with $1 billion in career earnings

According to Sportico, LeBron James is the first active NBA player to make $1 billion in career earnings.

LOS ANGELES — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that LeBron James would become the first active NBA player to reach $1 billion in career earnings by the end of 2021.

It appears that time has come.

According to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico, James recently surpassed $1 billion in career earnings, putting him in even more rarified air among athletes. Per Badenhausen, James is the first U.S. athlete in a team sport to earn $1 billion while active, with the only other athletes to do so being Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

Selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 pick of the 2003 NBA Draft, the Akron, Ohio, native has earned $330 million in team salary over the course of his 18-year playing career, which has also included stops with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, James has earned $700 million in endorsements, merchandise, licensing and his media business, SpringHill Entertainment, with companies such as AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, Nike, PepsiCo, Rimowa and Walmart comprising his current portfolio.