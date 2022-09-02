Joel Embiid's dunk, triple-double highlight Philadelphia 76ers' win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 27 points.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday night.

The Sixers are awaiting the debut of James Harden, who was acquired before the trade deadline.

Tyrese Maxey added 16 points for Philadelphia, which has won both games since Thursday’s blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden.

Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday, and 76ers general manager Daryl Morey posted a video on social media of his airport embrace with the three-time NBA scoring champion. Harden was evaluated by the team’s medical staff on Saturday, but not present at the arena for the game. Fans cheered loudly when a video showing Harden highlights, which ended with him in a photoshopped 76ers jersey, was posted on the video screen for the second straight night.

Darius Garland scored 27 points to lead Cleveland.

The 76ers looked good without Harden against upstart Cleveland, which entered the contest one game back of first place in the Eastern Conference but played catch-up all night.

Philadelphia came out firing, making 11 of its first 14 shots, to double up the Cavs, 30-15 in the early going. The Cavs did manage to go up two points in the third quarter, but Embiid was just too much and Philadelphia pulled away during crunch time.

