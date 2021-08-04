'It was like a powder keg' | Netflix unveils trailer for Pacers-Pistons brawl documentary

"UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace" is the first in a five-part docuseries premiering Aug. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — Netflix is promising a new look at the "Malice at the Palace."

The streaming service released the first trailer for its five-part "UNTOLD" series, which premieres Aug. 10, and tells the story of the infamous Nov. 19, 2004 brawl between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons and their fans.

Netflix says "UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace" features interviews with players and others who were in attendance at the game, as well as never-before-seen footage of the fight.

Tempers flared in the final minute of the game, when the Pacers Ron Artest (now named Metta Sandiford-Artest) committed a hard foul on Detroit's Ben Wallace with 45.9 seconds left and the Pacers holding a double-digit lead. Wallace shoved Artest, which caused both teams to come together near the scorer's table and exchange trash talk.

Wallace threw a towel at Artest, who tried to pull himself out of the situation and laid down on the scorer's table.

That's when things took a turn for the worst.

"From the corner of my eye, I see it coming," said Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who wasn't playing in the game, but was on the bench in a suit.

It’s been called "the most infamous brawl in NBA history” — the Indiana Pacers vs. the Detroit Pistons vs...THE FANS.



Using never-before-seen footage, hear from the people who were there that night in Untold: Malice at the Palace — premiering August 10. pic.twitter.com/tmPUcwCqec — Netflix (@netflix) August 4, 2021

A cup, thrown by Pistons fan John Green, splashed as it struck the reclined Artest, who leapt up and ran into the stands, along with teammates including Stephen Jackson, who was also interviewed for the documentary.

"Some people have control. I don't," Artest said in the trailer.

The trailer shows angles from security video that haven't been viewed before.

In all, nine players were suspended by the NBA and five were charged with assault. All five were eventually sentenced to probation, community service and fines.

"If you actually knew what happened, you wouldn't even be asking questions," said former Pacer Jermaine O'Neal.