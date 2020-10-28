Former Rockets executive Daryl Morey has reportedly agreed to oversee basketball operations with the 76ers

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports Morey will sign a 5-year deal to become the Sixers' Director of Basketball Operations. GM Elton Brand will stay in place.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to hire former Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey as their Director of Basketball Operations, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the news for ESPN.

Morey is expected to sign a five-year contract to run the team, with general manager Elton Brand remaining in his current position, Wojnarowski said.

Newly hired head coach Doc Rivers, who has a history with Morey, is reportedly a proponent of the move, Wojnarowski and other sources say.

The Sixers have been courting Morey for years, according to reports. He turned down an offer from Philly to run the team two years ago before signing a new deal with the Rockets, Wojnarowski said.

But Morey stepped down this season after the Rockets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs. He spent 13 years running the show in Houston.

The Sixers and Morey began discussing the possibility of coming to Philadelphia soon afterward, Wojnarowski reported.

Morey, who was voted the 2018 NBA Executive of the Year, has never overseen a losing season in Houston. He'll be tasked with taking a Sixers team that has underachieved in the playoffs despite the presence of NBA Lottery picks Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.