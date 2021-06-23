x
Durant, Lillard headline Popovich's star-studded Team USA squad for Tokyo Olympics

The 12 players have combined for 37 All Star appearances and 21 All-NBA selections, and should be overwhelming gold medal favorites.
Credit: AP
United States' Kevin Durant (5) celebrates winning the men's basketball gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich's Team USA roster is set for the 2021 Olympics, and the star-studded group should be overwhelming favorites to take home the gold in Tokyo.

As it stands, the 12 players have combined for 37 All Star appearances and 21 All-NBA selections, headlined by Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. It's a far cry from the group that finished a disappointing seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Guards:

  • Damian Lillard
  • Devin Booker
  • Bradley Beal
  • Jrue Holiday
  • Zach LaVine

Wings:

  • Kevin Durant
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Khris Middleton
  • Draymond Green
  • Jerami Grant

Bigs:

  • Bam Adebayo
  • Kevin Love

Jerami Grant is the only player in the group without an All Star Game under his belt, and he's still a solid player coming off a career year. He replaced James Harden, who will spend the time rehabbing a hamstring injury that limited him during the NBA playoffs.

After being snubbed from the 2019 roster in favor of Mason Plumlee, Bam Adebayo will anchor the defense. 

