76ers hold off Hornets 127-124 in OT

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 35 points with six 3-pointers for the Hornets, but missed a potential tying 3-pointer that would have sent the game into a second overtime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime.

Tobias Harris returned from a one-game absence due to an illness and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers shot 52.9% from the field to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since early November.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 35 points with six 3-pointers for the Hornets but missed a potential tying 3-pointer that would have sent the game into a second overtime.

The Hornets will play the 76ers again in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.