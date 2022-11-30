Caris LeVert scores 22 points, Cleveland Cavaliers rout Philadelphia 76ers 113-85

The Cavaliers are now 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA.

CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA.

All-Star center Joel Embiid led Philadelphia across the board with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Shake Milton scored 14 points. The 76ers had their three-game win streak snapped in the opener of a three-game trip.

Cleveland built multiple 30-point leads in the second half before pushing it out to 109-76 on LeVert's 3-pointer. LeVert also had six rebounds and four assists, and Evan Mobley scored 16 first-half points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Philadelphia’s starting backcourt of All-Star James Harden and Tyrese Maxey remains out with injuries. The 76ers had won five straight over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers played without All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who missed his third consecutive game with a low back bruise.

Cleveland scored 44 points in the second quarter, two shy of its franchise record, to carry a 69-48 advantage into the break. Mobley went 8 of 10 from the field in the first half, soundly outplaying Embiid.

Embiid missed a pair of technical free throws and was whistled for one of his own in his second game back after missing four straight with a sprained left mid-foot.