Anthony Davis scores 37, leads Lakers past Sixers 120-107

The Sixers lost to the Lakers without the help of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid or Josh Richardson on the floor.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, blocks the shot of Philadelphia 76ers forward Glenn Robinson III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 120-107 for their ninth victory in 10 games. 

Anthony Davis scored 18 of his 37 points in a phenomenal second-quarter surge, and LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers moved to 47-13. 

The Lakers needed every bit of their All-Stars' brilliance to hold off a solid effort by the undermanned Sixers, who played without injured starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson. 

Glenn Robinson III matched his career-high with 25 points and Tobias Harris had 18 for the Sixers, who have lost nine consecutive road games.