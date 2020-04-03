Anthony Davis scores 37, leads Lakers past Sixers 120-107

The Sixers lost to the Lakers without the help of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid or Josh Richardson on the floor.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 120-107 for their ninth victory in 10 games.

Anthony Davis scored 18 of his 37 points in a phenomenal second-quarter surge, and LeBron James had 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers moved to 47-13.

The Lakers needed every bit of their All-Stars' brilliance to hold off a solid effort by the undermanned Sixers, who played without injured starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson.