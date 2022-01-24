2022 NBA All-Star Game jerseys leak online

The jerseys for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland have leaked online.

CLEVELAND — The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is now less than a month away.

And when the league's top players take the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Feb. 20, we now know what they'll be wearing.

With the NBA set to announce the starters in this year's All-Star Game on Thursday and the game's reserves the week after that, online merchandise for the league's annual showcase has begun to hit shelves. And while they aren't officially on sale just yet, the jerseys for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game have already leaked online too, with SportsLogos.net having confirmed that the red and white and blue and gray jerseys that have made the rounds on social media in recent days are in fact this year's All-Star Game uniform tops.

Speechless. Studied these for an hour to try and make positive points on the @NBAAllStar jerseys but… nothing. pic.twitter.com/2ScuVeuU3W — GameplanCreativeCHI (@GameplanChicago) January 25, 2022

This year's All-Star Game jerseys have been met with underwhelming reviews on social media, with many being disappointed by their blandness. Furthermore, the jerseys don't include any apparent nods to the game's host city in either color scheme or design.

As for who will be wearing which jersey in Cleveland next month, it's too early to know. For the fifth consecutive year, the NBA will implement a draft format to select teams, with the leading vote-getter from each conference selecting their respective teams from a pool of players selected to the game.

The starters for the game, which will be announced on Thursday, are selected based on a 50 percent fan vote, with the media and current players accounting for the other 50 percent (25 percent each) of the voting. Meanwhile, the reserves, which will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 3, are selected by the league's coaches.