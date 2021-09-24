x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

NBA fines Warriors owner Lacob $50,000 for Simmons comments

Lacob said Simmons does not fit the Warriors because he makes too much money and is similar to Warriors star Draymond Green.
Credit: AP
FILE- In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers' training camp week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons' plans with the franchise have been private. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CALIFORNIA, USA — The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. 

Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard. 

Lacob said Simmons does not fit the Warriors because he makes too much money and is similar to Warriors star Draymond Green.

Simmons, 25, has requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and reportedly will not attend training camp with the team when it opens next week.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.