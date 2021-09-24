NBA fines Warriors owner Lacob $50,000 for Simmons comments

Lacob said Simmons does not fit the Warriors because he makes too much money and is similar to Warriors star Draymond Green.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The NBA has fined Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob $50,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule with comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

Lacob said the Warriors had no interest in the disgruntled Sixers guard.

