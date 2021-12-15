2021 National Signing Day: Central Pa. football standouts sign on FOX43 Morning News

FOX43's Andrew Kalista was live in Manheim Township as wide receiver Anthony Ivey signed his commitment to play at Penn State University.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's 2021's National Signing Day!

This is a day many standout student-athletes will make their commitments to universities across the country to continue their careers.

FOX43's Andrew Kalista was on the move, beginning his day in Manheim Township for wide receiver Anthony Ivey to sign his commitment to play at Penn State University under coach James Franklin.

He is also set to meet with Central Dauphin star Mehki Flowers for his commitment to Penn State this morning, and will also make the trek to Cocalico High School for Ryan Brubaker to sign his commitment to play for the South Carolina Gamecocks.