x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

3 players from Pennsylvania are on the rosters for Georgia, Alabama

Some players with roots in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania could make an appearance in tonight's National Championship game.

ATLANTA — As Georgia and Alabama are set to face one another in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are three Pennsylvanians on the team's rosters.

Of the three athletes, none of them are from the Central Pennsylvania area. However, both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will be represented in tonight's game. 

For the Crimson Tide, here's which players are from Pennsylvania on their roster:

Neither player has seen action yet for the Crimson Tide, as both Krieger and Hollenbach are apart of a deep roster at both the quarterback and receiver positions.

For example, Alabama's Jameson Williams and John Metchie III are widely expected to be among the top 10 receivers taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2023, current Crimson Tide starting quarterback Bryce Young could be a first round pick himself.

Meanwhile, there is one Pennsylvania native on the Bulldogs roster.:

Smith has only made one appearance for the Bulldogs, getting into action against #18 Auburn earlier this year.

In that game, Smith totaled three tackles.

Playing time may be hard to come by for Smith, as he is one of 21 listed defensive backs on the Bulldogs roster.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide kick off at 8 p.m. on Monday in Indianapolis on ESPN.

RELATED: VERIFY | Yes, Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett uses a flip phone

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Skating-up with the CPIHL, President Steve Aaron talks about high school hockey returning to local rinks | Sunday Sitdown