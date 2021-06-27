National Champion & former World Champ instructs local wrestlers

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks among three current national champions to instruct at Lebanon Cedars camp

LEBANON, Pa. — On a hot and steamy summer like morning inside the Lebanon Cedars' gymnasium, wrestlers filtered in for a master class on the mat.

Every break from drilling from was a time to soak in a new technique and with a quick clap it was time to get back to work.



"Wrestlers are definitely built different," says Griffin Gonzalez a Lebanon junior.

" (You are) pretty much working all year round and you are in a hot sweaty room and everybody else is outside enjoying the weather and you are inside working, says a lot about wrestlers."

Yes, wrestlers are a different breed, and if you think back to your own high school days images of the team running in hallways before matches in garbage bags are sure to pop up in your memory.

It is that type of dedication that makes any success on the mat no random event according Cedars head coach Vaughn Black.



"You can do anything you want as long as you put the hard work in and time and effort."



That work recently taking place with a camp that featured three NCAA champions as well as local star wrestlers.

"It's huge for Lebanon wrestling and the surrounding wrestlers just because we don't get that many big name guys to come back in and being able to hear the stories of guys who are current champions and where they came from. They did these camps as well so they get to see guys they are aspiring to be," says Black.



Central Dauphin and Ohio State alum Kenny Courts among the instructors that feature a trio of 2021 NCAA champs including Iowa State's David Carr and Penn State Nittany Lions Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks.

For an instructor like Brooks, being in person makes all the difference.

"Being able to come out and actually show them and walk around and put my hands on them and say this is why were doing this versus just telling them they feel why it works and its sticks to them a lot better."



Getting better is what camp is all about.

"I absolutely jumped on this, my dad and I were so excited," said Anna Kreider and Annville-Cleona Junior.

One of the rising numbers of girl wrestlers in the state Kreider, could not pass this camp up.

"I think it is such a great opportunity to know people will come here so close to my home and give such great feedback and give for new things to learn."



And for Brooks it is about making small incremental gains.

"If they can learn two or three things and stick it to their game it will make a huge difference."



Because champions are not built in a day or weekend, they develop their craft over time.