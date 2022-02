New season, new Next Gen car could mean new faces shine this season.

YORK, Pa. — The week of the Daytona 500 means that the Sunday Sitdown has to go fast. So our Lyndsay Barna sits down with Nascar driver and dirt track invader Christopher Bell to talk a wide variety of topics.

This week was the first chance to see the new Next Gen Nascar car in full action at Daytona naturally that is one of the items on the agenda.