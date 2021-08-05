Rookie Harris' task: Improve Steelers' NFL-worst run game

The rookie set records at Alabama and will see his first preseason action for the Steelers in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.

PITTSBURGH — Najee Harris was drafted to improve the Pittsburgh Steelers' NFL-worst rushing attack.

The rookie set records at Alabama and will see his first preseason action for the Steelers in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.

Pittsburgh rushed for more than 100 yards in each of its first five games of 2020, but the offense topped 100 yards just once during its final 12 games.

That was a big reason the Steelers lost five of their final six games after an 11-0 start.