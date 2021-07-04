Murphy and McDevitt softball mystify opponents

The Crusaders have outscored their opponents 68-0 through their first five games.

It's still early in the spring sports season, but the Bishop McDevitt softball team is out to a strong 5-0 start.

"We've been solid the last eight years, but we've always felt that we were one or two players away from having a total, complete team," recalled Bishop McDevitt softball coach Tim Bowen. "We've got that this year."

"The whole field is covered. There's not really a spot that's weak and hitting of course is good," added senior shortstop Maddy Lehigh.

Through those five games, the Crusaders have outscored their opponents 68-0.

"It's great to see that on the scoreboard," said senior pitcher Olivia Murphy with a smile. "It takes a lot of pressure and stress off of me and it makes it easier for me to play loose and just do what I do."

As big as the numbers the offense has been posting, Murphy has been equally as impressive in the circle.

"A no-hitter, a couple of one-hitters, not very many base runners, minimal walks, and nobody has made it to third so far," said Murphy.

"She hits her spots very well, she can juice it up when she needs to, her command is exceptional, and she's a leader," added Bowen. "She's just an overall leader and as far as pitching-wise, she's one of the best in the area."

The Mount Saint Mary's bound standout isn't just a threat when it comes to pitching. She's hit a home run and plated plenty of runs of her own.

"It's nice to have that kind of pop in your three hole or four hole, or wherever she's hitting that night," said Bowen.

"This Crusader team can hit the ball all throughout the line up, from top to bottom, one through nine. We can hit," said Murphy.