7 MSU players charged in tunnel brawl

While most of the players are facing misdemeanor charges, Khary Crump has been charged with felonious assault.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a month after a tunnel brawl following the Michigan State University and University of Michigan rivalry game, seven MSU players are facing charges.

On Oct. 29, the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7. Soon after the game, social media posts spread showing at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Ja’Den McBurrows and another Michigan player in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the second player, who he did not identify, was also attacked and one was injured and might have a broken nose.

Eight players were suspended following the fight, including Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young.

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (UMDPSS), along with the Michigan State Police and the Michigan State University Police Department, began investigating the incident to determine if there was criminal liability.

The prosecutor's office has approved charges against the following players:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, a felony

One count of felonious assault, a felony Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor

Harbaugh previously said he was anticipating charges for just four players involved in the fight.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono issued this statement:

"At the University of Michigan we appreciate the thoughtful, deliberate approach from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to this unfortunate incident.

We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured.

The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."

Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff had this to say:

“The university and our athletic department will continue to evaluate this matter and cooperate with any investigative reviews.

While we do not condone the actions taken by some football players on Oct. 29, we will support our student-athletes through this process. They are students first, and their academic journey continues. MSU believes strongly in restorative justice practices and the education around harmful actions.

I do not condone inappropriate behavior by anyone on our campus or when representing MSU. And consequences, which were announced today, are part of a learning environment. But I also believe that as universities, we must make our respective environments safe places for competition. The rivalry between our two schools predates the current presidents and will likely last long into the future. But student success is more important than any score and I am committed to working with the University of Michigan to enable that success on the field and in all of the places and spaces where rivalry foreshortens any student's pathway to that success. My commitment is to make changes that are meaningful to that goal and report back to the community before the end of the year.

Michigan is a state of opportunity with great research universities and incredible faculty, staff, students, and athletic teams. Working, not as rivals but on behalf of our shared educational mission will enable a positive future for all."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.