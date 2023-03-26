Mr. PA football awards sees multiple District III winners in Harrisburg

Riley Robell, Stone Saunders, and Charlie Fortney represent district III recipients for one of high school footballs most pristine awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday afternoon, one of high school football's most pristine awards, the Mr. PA Football Awards, were given to some of the best players in the state. Multiple District III Athletes were up for the awards as three local players received trophies.

Bishop McDevitt and James Madison commit Riley Robell anchored the 4A state title Crusaders along the offensive and defensive line received the Mr. PA football line man of the year award. His teammate, star quarterback Stone Saunders received the big school Mr. PA football award as the most outstanding player.

"It means everything it's more then I could have ever dreamed of going into high school," said Robell "I couldn't be more grateful for all the opportunities and success I've had at this level and I feel I can continue to do great things."

Lower Dauphin Senior and Shippensburg commit Charlie Fortney also received the three star award as one of the best teammates in all of high school.

"I just try my best on and off the field it's truly an honor to receive this award and know that people saw that in high school," said Fortney. "It felt like all my hard work paid off and it felt good to get an award for something I really stood for."