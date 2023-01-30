Mount Carmel native Super Bowl-bound

While many football fans around here will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl, not everyone will be chanting, "Fly, Eagles fly."

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — In less than two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. While many Pennsylvania fans are excited that the Eagles are playing in the big game once again, not everyone will be rooting for the birds.

Mount Carmel Area High School's Silver Bowl sits along Brett Veach Way. Veach is the general manager for the Chiefs. He was also a standout football player for Mount Carmel.

"He looked at me one day and said, 'Coach, I'm going to be a general manager,'" Dave "Whitey" Williams said.

"Whitey" Williams was head coach of Mount Carmel Area's football team for eight seasons during the 1990s. He coached Brett Veach for four of those seasons, including two state championships. The two stayed in touch.

"Started with special teams when I first got started. By the end of it, he was doing special teams, defense, and offense. In 1996, he became the Pennsylvania Player of the Year," Williams said.

Veach is given credit for being one of the people who together the Chiefs team that beat the 49ers a few years ago in Super Bowl 54. But before that, Brett Veach made his mark as a Red Tornado. The trophy cases at Mount Carmel Area High School showcase that. A few feet away, the school's weight room is named after the Veach family.

"I get an opportunity to run into people, and I've often worn my Chiefs outfits, and people say, 'You've got to be so proud.' And I am," Williams said.

While there are quite a few Eagles fans in Mount Carmel, Williams says there are even more Brett Veach fans.

"I had called this maybe a month ago. This was a very good possibility, the way both clubs were playing. To see both teams in there, I can't wish for anything more except for a Chiefs win," Williams said.