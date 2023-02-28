Mount Calvary Christian, Linville Hill Christian claim District Championships

Both Lancaster County teams were able to make it back-to-back district crowns.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — It's been said that you can't coach experience. That was on full display during the District III 1A basketball championships.

GIRLS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

Mount Calvary Christian - 41

Linville Hill Christian - 33

The defending district champs, Mount Calvary Christian, graduated four from last year's team. They only had one returning senior from that title team.

Senior Rachel Thomas believes that Tuesday's win shows this team they can get it done.

"I feel like a lot of us had doubts, especially in the beginning of the year. But, now that we know our potential, we can get farther into states," said Thomas.

The Chargers played catch-up very early on in their championship with Linville Hill Christian. The Warriors' Courtney Good came out hot, knocking down a pair of nothing-but-net jump shots.

Mount Calvary Christian eventually took the lead into the half, forcing a handful of turnovers, and quickly turning them into transition buckets.

The Warriors would start to rally in the third quarter, pulling within three points, but six points by Thomas would help her team stay in the lead.

Linville hoped to get back in the action in the fourth by connecting on long three-pointers and fouling to save time, but the Chargers would maintain their lead by hitting their free throws down the stretch and pulling out the 41-33 win.

BOYS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

Greenwood - 55

Linville Hill Christian - 69

The Linville Hill crowd stayed in their seats and hoped for a better outcome in the boys' title game between the Warriors and Greenwood.

The Warriors and Wildcats exchanged early buckets as they set a fast pace to start the game, with Greenwood holding a 16-13 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter is when Linville Hill hit its stride. Senior center Daniel King proved to be a tough match-up for Greenwood, as Linville Hill took a 37-28 lead in the half, and would not trail the rest of the game.

Every time the Wildcats made up some ground, even closing the gap to eight points, but the Warriors would answer right back, on their way to another district championship, 69-55.

"They didn't start playing basketball until they were in ninth grade. Two years later they were here playing for a district championship last year and then we turned around and came back this year for a repeat," recalled Linville Hill Christian coach Mike Schatzmann.