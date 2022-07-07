Moulson to Maple Leafs as a pro scout

Bears captain appears to make decision on future; Maple Leafs have him listed on staff.

HERSHEY, Pa. — This story is still developing and will have more in the coming days.

Last year, in the midst of the pandemic, Hershey Bears hockey returned to the den after being off for nearly an entire year. To start the shorten season back in 2021, Matt Moulson was named the 44th captain to ever wear the chocolate and white.

Confirmed by a source to FOX43 sports, after the 2021-2022 season brought something new to the table for Moulson. At the age of 38 and playing professional hockey for 16-years, Moulson is now listed on the Toronto Maple Leafs website as a pro scout. Fittingly, as the 2022 NHL draft kicks off today and tomorrow, July 8th.

This past Hershey Bears season was rough on Moulson, undergoing back surgery at the end of 2021 that left him on the sidelines. After being the leading scorer last season, he only played 24 games with the chocolate and white. Scoring just five goals and assisting with 12.

Moulson played 650 games in the NHL, mostly with the Islanders and Sabers. The left wing player was drafted in 2003 as the 263rd overall pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He went on to graduate from Cornell in 2006 where he signed to the Los Angeles Kings as a free agent.