NASCAR denounces 'Let's go, Brandon' conservative rally cry

The phrase has become a rallying cry for Joe Biden's critics.
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Boston College and Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with the cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

AVONDALE, Ariz. — NASCAR has denounced its association with the “Let’s go, Brandon” political cry that's being used as an insult to President Joe Biden.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the top motorsports series in the United States does not want to be associated with politics “on the left or the right.” 

Phelps also said NASCAR will pursue action against illegal use of its trademarks on merchandise boasting the slogan. 

Brandon Brown won his first career NASCAR race in Alabama in October and the Talladega Superspeedway crowd chanted a vulgar slur that NBC Sports' reporter incorrectly translated as “Let's go, Brandon.” 

