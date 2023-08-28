Schuchart sweeps Outlaw weekend, Dietz dethrones Rahmer | Fast Lane

Dietz picked up his second win at Lincoln this season during Kramer Klash.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — World of Outlaws

It was a heck of a weekend for Shark Racing's Logan Schuchart.

He first raced to the lead on lap 38, passing Sheldon Haudenschild to take the win on Friday night at River Cities.

Saturday night, The Shark started on the pole and led every lap at Red River Valley. Schuchart swept the weekend in North Dakota, with Logan now reaching 40 World of Outlaw wins, making this his first back-to-back feature since 2020.

Lincoln

Kramer and Sharon Williamson's daughter Felicia paced the field during the Kramer Klash. Chase Dietz and Devon Borden went at it for a few laps, until Dietz secured the lead lap on lucky number 13.

The 2-D had a little pressure from Freddie Rahmer, but nothing Dietz couldn't handle. As the crowd went crazy, he picked up his second win at Lincoln; Kyle Spence also picked up his second career win at Lincoln.

Williams Grove



Over to the Grove, from sixth to the lead Brent Marks completed the trifecta of marquee memorial events at the paperclip this season.

A nasty accident in the super sportsman, Paul Miller went for a ride. Kenny Edkin maneuvered around the outside to take the lead and ultimately win. Newville's Tony Jackson jetted from eighth to the winning spot, making him the wingless sportsman feature.

Port Royal

A huge weekend at Port Royal for the rumble by the river.

The Lucas Oil late models are in town. Hudson O'Neal made the winning slider on Jonathon Davenport with six laps to go and cashed in on the $50,000 payday. George Dixon Jr. won the mid-Atlantic modified feature.

