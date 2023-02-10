Marks becomes 13th different driver to win multiple National Opens | Fast Lane

Earlier in the season, Brent Marks said he made it a goal to win the National Open.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The National Open at Williams Grove is always a big weekend for fans and drivers, but the festivities start the morning before, when drivers try to etch their name in the record books of the crown jewel event.

The National Open Chili Cookoff isn’t just for the fan experience. All of the money raised goes back to the drivers racing for the $75,000.

Kim Keeling of Tennessee said, “This is my mom’s recipe and we enjoy chili. Everybody seems to like it so we thought we’d share it.”

Competitors at the 2023 National Open Chili Cookoff fired up the stoves at 9 a.m. sharp Saturday morning and brought their own unique style to hundredths of hungry race fans.

“We’ve been doing this for six, seven years," said Jesse Hall, of Mt. Holly Springs. "We got the 2021 Peoples Choice at the last cookoff we did and we’ve been doing this for a long time. We love doing it. It’s good to meet the people. Everyone likes our chili, and we’re going to come back every year."

“The first one I came to, I won. Then, I got my head big and I lost ever since. So, (laughs)," Cody Billow, of Dillsburg, said.

But Billow keeps coming back every year, and of course, no two recipes are the same.

“We blend a lot of spices, prime cut some meat, a lot of vegetable medleys and things of that nature and a couple little secrets, too," said Chad Mullen, of Mechanicsburg.

The Keelings brought some southern comfort food from the Smoky Mountains to the heart of the Pa. Posse. It’s their first time competing, so you know they had to go all out in Tenneessee Vols gear.

“This is our normal football season attire," said James and Kim Keeling. "So, the chili and decorations just kind of came off of this but this would be normal. They came in the mail the other day. I came home from work and he’s in the driveway with the overalls on."

Over 2,500 samples were handed out, and with all the fun that’s had, it’s all for a good cause.

“We get to help the local racers out, so it’s a win-win, and we like sharing some of our best cooks and bakes that we have here," said Stacy Prazenica, of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County, who placed third.

James Chianos, of Mount Airy, Maryland (originally from Mechanicsburg), said, “It goes hand in hand with dirt track racing and how the fans are. As you can see, the support and the turnout is wonderful. Basically, we have one thing in common, our love for sprint car racing."

The event raised $500 for Tyler Courtney, who was the highest placing rookie, and raised another $1,533 non-qualifier bonus to give to Chase Randall.

But, we also have to crown a chili cookoff champion. FOX43's Lyndsay Barna was one of the judges for the 17 different chilis. Nothing like having coffee and chili for breakfast.

The chili was rated on a scale of one to five, with five different categories: appearance, aroma, flavor, texture and heat. All were added together for a total score.

Checkered Flag Chili took the top prize at this year's National Open Chili Cookoff.

Williams Grove National Open

Drivers dream of winning the National Open. In 60 years, there have only been 12 drivers that were able to concur this race multiple times. This weekend, we added another.

Williams Grove was a packed house for the National Open as fans watched a 27-car field battle to crown a champion. Daryn Pittman pretty much came out of retirement to race for Kreitz. He has led this race in five different cars but never won it. Pittman seemed like he was the car to beat.

A caution came out with 15 laps down when Lance Dewease backed into the wall in turns three and four. He called it a night until the second race.

Two laps later, James McFadden bit down hard in turn one. He backed up the track, right in front of Logan Schuchart, who was making his way from 25th up to 13th. Both drivers were okay.

On lap 22, Brent Marks had a huge run on Pittman coming out of four and was able to take the lead going into one.

The Myerstown Missile went unchallenged after that. Marks won his second National Open title in his family car.

"This was one of my personal goals for the year, was to win this race," said Brent Marks, driver of the No. 19 Murray Marks Motorsports. "So, we did it. Just hats off to the Murray Marks Motorsports team for the hard work that they do and continue to give me a fun racecar to drive and I'm just having a blast driving this No. 19. To be able to stand in front of this crowd and win one of the biggest races of the year. Especially, here in Pennsylvania, it means the world to me."

That's Marks' 12th win of the season and fifth at the Grove in 2023.

A few minutes later, after the fireworks, the cars were back on the track for Friday's makeup race.

But not before Carson Macedo had to change an engine after blowing up on the final lane of the National Open, David Gravel had a flat on the final lap and Schuchart jumped in the 1A after they weren't able to make the repairs to his car.

Brad Sweet dove under Courtney to lead lap number six. It was catch me if you can for the big cat. Sweet picked up his third career feature win at the Grove.