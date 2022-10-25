Moser preps for 'Art of War 26' in Lebanon | Sunday Sitdown

The Bantamweight fighter will be in the main event of a ten fight card for this Saturday at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Ben Moser is busy all year long.

Between operating Moser's Mat Club, coaching the ELCO wrestling team, and his career as a Bantamweight fighter, Moser is always on the move.

This weekend, his family and friends won't have to drive too far to see him step into the cage.

While consistently training, a camp before a fight really ramps things up for Moser. This week he will start the serious weight-cutting to get down to the level he needs to reach for Saturday's fight.

Moser will be the main event on a ten-fight card this weekend. While he's had offers to fight in Philadelphia, the chance to fight in his own backyard will be a special one for Moser.

Despite high school wrestling season being a few weeks away, his ELCO wrestlers have become a part of the pre-fight prep.

"It's awesome because it's like my own little cheerleading section. I love those kids. They actually help me get ready for the fight. I mean some of my kids are state qualifiers and state champions, so they definitely push the pace," said Moser. "You know, they are obviously 15 years younger and very skilled, so I consider them training partners as well as students and friends."

Moser knows that an event like this can go a long way to helping expand the sport in the region.