Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett has a fractured fibula

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett fractured a bone in his leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday night and was taken off the field in a cart.

LeMahieu hit an opposite-field drive over the short porch. Garrett leaped at the wall and appeared to catch a spike from his left cleat in the wall’s padding as the ball went over.

Garrett was prone on his back for six minutes as athletic trainers from both teams attached an air cast and Washington teammates gathered. Garrett was helped to his feet and moved to a cart, then was taken off the field to an ovation.

The Nationals announced Thursday that Garrett has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a fractured left fibula.

The 27-year-old made his minor league debut in 2014 and played in Australia and Mexico before making his major league debut with Arizona on Aug. 17 last year. He hit .276 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 27 games for the Diamondbacks, elected to become a free agent and signed with the Nationals.

He is hitting .269 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 89 games.

