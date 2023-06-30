The company's cola-infused ketchup for hot dogs will be available for fans to try at four ballparks across the U.S., including Chase Field in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — When you think of ballpark food, hot dogs immediately come to mind. Whether you're a relish fan or a mustard enthusiast, the tasty food has been a staple for generations.

But now thanks to Pepsi, there's a new spin to add to your next hot dog. Say hello to "Colachup."

The Pepsi-infused ketchup is making it's debut on the Fourth of July holiday and adds an interesting option to dress up your next dog.

According to a release from Pepsi, the drink company teamed up with the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting to create the condiment.

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting in the release. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"

“Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favorite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too,” Jenny Danzi, senior director, Pepsi TM, added in the release.

If you want to taste this new condiment, "Colachup" will be available at four select ballparks on July 4. Here is a list of where you can get a sample:

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139

The announcement of the new condiment has caused plenty of debate online. Unfortunately for those looking to buy the new ketchup, "Colachup" is not currently available to buy.

