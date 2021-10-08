Watch: Dodgers SS Trea Turner's viral smooth slide vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from an unrelated story.
An All-Star shortstop who has hit for the cycle not once, not twice but three times in his career, Trea Turner is no stranger to highlight reel-worthy plays.
RELATED: More MLB coverage from WKYC
But on Tuesday, the recently acquired Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop made a play unlike any other on his career's resume.
After hitting a double to deep right to lead off the top of the sixth inning in Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, the 28-year-old Turner raced home following a single hit by catcher Will Smith. But in order to beat a throw by Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, Turner was forced to slide -- doing so in as smooth of a fashion as many baseball fans have ever seen.
After the game, which the Dodgers won 5-0, Turner explained why his slide wound up looking so smooth.
"I've been doing that a long time. It's just how I slide, I guess," Turner said. "I don't know, I try to not hit the ground very hard because it usually doesn't feel great so I try to be as soft as I can and slide whether it's head first or feet first and try to obviously avoid tags but it's just how I've slid basically my whole life."
More MLB coverage from WKYC:
- José Ramírez has homer, triple, 3 RBIs as Cleveland Indians beat Cincinnati Reds 9-3
- Cleveland, Cuyahoga County still waiting on final details of $435 million Progressive Field deal
- Miguel Cabrera remains at 498 homers, Detroit Tigers edge Cleveland Indians 2-1
- Reports: Former Cleveland Indians SS Omar Vizquel sued by former minor league batboy over alleged sexual harassment
- Cleveland Indians, Cal Quantrill beat Detroit Tigers 6-1; Miguel Cabrera still 2 shy of 500 homers
- Cleveland Indians' bats fall silent in 3-0 loss to Toronto Blue Jays