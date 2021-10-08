Watch: Dodgers SS Trea Turner's viral smooth slide vs. Phillies

Trea Turner's smooth slide on Tuesday night attracted no shortage of attention.

An All-Star shortstop who has hit for the cycle not once, not twice but three times in his career, Trea Turner is no stranger to highlight reel-worthy plays.

But on Tuesday, the recently acquired Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop made a play unlike any other on his career's resume.

After hitting a double to deep right to lead off the top of the sixth inning in Tuesday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, the 28-year-old Turner raced home following a single hit by catcher Will Smith. But in order to beat a throw by Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, Turner was forced to slide -- doing so in as smooth of a fashion as many baseball fans have ever seen.

After the game, which the Dodgers won 5-0, Turner explained why his slide wound up looking so smooth.

"I've been doing that a long time. It's just how I slide, I guess," Turner said. "I don't know, I try to not hit the ground very hard because it usually doesn't feel great so I try to be as soft as I can and slide whether it's head first or feet first and try to obviously avoid tags but it's just how I've slid basically my whole life."