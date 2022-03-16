Phillies sign slugger Kyle Schwarber to four-year deal, reports say

Schwarber has hit more than 30 home runs in a season three times since breaking into the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs. He was an All-Star in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have added slugger Kyle Schwarber to their lineup, signing the free agent outfielder to a four-year deal that will pay him an average of $20 million per year, according to numerous reports.

Schwarber, 30, was an All Star last year while splitting time between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox after being let go by the Chicago Cubs, with whom he spent his first six Major League seasons and helped win a World Series title in 2016.

During his time in Washington, Schwarber hit 25 homers in 72 games before being dealt to the Red Sox. He hit .291 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, and a .957 OPS in 41 games with Boston, which made the American League playoffs.

He is projected to play left field for the Phillies, but can also serve as a designated hitter.

Schwarber batted .230 with a .480 slugging percentage, swatted 121 home runs and collected 279 RBI during his time with the Cubs.

He'll join a lineup that already features Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and JT Realmuto in the middle of the batting order.