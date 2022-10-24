Phillies fans chant 'We want Houston' after winning NLCS

Yankees fans famously chanted 'We want Houston' before the Astros swept them out of the ALCS Sunday night.

HOUSTON — They’re already chanting, “We want Houston!” in Philadelphia. Still, Phillies fans may want to rethink that after the Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series Sunday night.

Bryce Harper hit his fifth homer of the postseason as the Phillies won the National League Championship Series with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres Sunday evening. This is their first trip to the World Series since 2009.

Soon after, Phillies fans took to the streets chanting, “We want Houston!”

Yankees fans famously did the same thing after eliminating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. However, Astros fans were the ones who celebrated Sunday night from the New York subway to Minute Maid Park in Houston.

"Y'all wanted us, y'all got us," the Astros team account posted Sunday night.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado echoed those words during the post-game celebration at Yankees Stadium.

Maldy has a message: pic.twitter.com/uJR5WvKQAr — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) October 24, 2022

The Astros are headed back to the World Series for the fourth time in six years.

The partying continued with a line outside Academy Sports + Outdoors as fans were eager to get their hands on shirts, caps, and more.

The Astros will be holding a World Series Clinch Party starting at 11 a.m. at Union Station with photo booths, food, music, balloon artists, and more.